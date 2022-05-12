Re: “Student Voices: Social Emotional Learning can create a culture of understanding in schools”:
When a sophomore in high school writes such a personal and informative essay as Lily Fredericks did, we should also stand up and cheer. Integrating the concepts of Social Emotional Learning into school cultures can benefit teachers, students, their families and our entire society. These practices build social supports that allow our children to grow into adults who can manifest their talents and gifts and help create a healthier society for all.
Thank you to Lily, her classmates and teachers for their essential work on knowing themselves and “confidence in addressing pressing issues” and seeking solutions.
Elinor (Ellie) Graham, Seattle
