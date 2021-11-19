NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malik Edmead had 15 points off the bench to carry Merrimack to a 55-45 win over Lehigh on Friday night.
Mikey Watkins had 10 points and seven assists for Merrimack (3-2). Jordan Minor (4) and Ziggy Reid (3) combined to block seven shots.
Evan Taylor had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (0-4). Jeameril Wilson added 12 points and nine rebounds and Dominic Parolin grabbed 12 rebounds.
Marques Wilson, who led the Mountain Hawks in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, finished 1-for-6 shooting.
