LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter's to a 58-51 win over Rider on Sunday.
Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. St. Peter's scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 21 first-half points for Rider marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.
Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to fuel the Broncs (5-10, 1-4). Dwight Murray, Jr. added 11 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson scored 10.
