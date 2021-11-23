JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert registered 17 points as St. Peter's narrowly defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 64-62 on Tuesday night.
Daryl Banks III had 10 points for St. Peter's (1-2). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points. KC Ndefo had nine rebounds and four blocks.
Ty Flowers had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Sharks (0-4), who have now lost four consecutive games to start the season. Eral Penn added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Kante had 11 rebounds.
