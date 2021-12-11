ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had 18 points as Arkansas State edged Mississippi Valley State 82-77 on Saturday.
Desi Sills added 17 points for the Red Wolves (7-2), who won their fourth straight game. Norchad Omier pitched in with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Keyon Wesley scored 10.
Caleb Hunter had 20 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-8). Gary Grant added 18 points and David McCoy scored.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.