LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske eased past Mona Barthel 6-3, 6-1 Sunday to advance to the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
The 52nd-ranked American won all but two of Barthel's service games as she improved to 3-0 in career meetings with the German.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus beat Fiona Ferro of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a match against former top-ranked Simona Halep, who had a bye in the first round.
Also advancing were seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Saisai Zheng of China.
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is the top-seeded player at the Austrian indoor event, where the final is scheduled for Friday evening.
