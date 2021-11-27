The tears were flowing in the locker room for many of the 17 seniors on the Eastside Catholic football team.
They were tears of sadness as the Crusaders, who had won the last two Class 3A state titles, wanted more.
The sixth-seeded Kennewick Lions were the ones savoring victory, making enough plays on defense to lift themselves to a 14-7 win over No. 2 Eastside Catholic to grab the school’s second state- championship game appearance on Saturday in a Class 3A state semifinal at Memorial Stadium.
Despite just 141 yards of total offense, the Lions forced four timely turnovers, including two interceptions from senior Simeon Howard, to erase the sting of a 2019 state semifinal loss to O’Dea 29-7. This time, Kennewick got the positive result against another Metro League powerhouse, making a late defensive stand as the Crusaders (9-2) drove to the Lions’ 20-yard line.
“This means lot, because coming into my sophomore year we were in a similar situation in the final four, so coming out on top this time is honestly beautiful for me and my teammates,” said Kennewick senior Austin Stoddard, who batted down a third-down pass to the end zone with 41.3 seconds left.
Kennewick (12-1) moves on to the Class 3A state championship game and faces unbeaten Bellevue (13-0) on Saturday at noon in Puyallup’s Sparks Stadium.
“We’re very excited,” Kennewick coach Randy Affholter said. “We knew coming in that (Eastside Catholic) had a great defense and we were going to have to take our shots (downfield) on offense and we got one.”
Pinned at its own 4-yard line, Kennewick took a 7-0 advantage under the unlikeliest of circumstances after a 53-yard punt by EC’s Carson Russell went out of bounds. Lions’ quarterback Dayton Davis lobbed a pass 10 yards down the right sideline to Stoddard, who got behind all of the Crusaders’ defenders, and Stoddard jetted 96 yards for a touchdown with 9:53 left in the second quarter.
The Crusaders ultimately were denied a chance at the school’s fifth state title and the ride was over like a splash of cold water.
“You can’t turn the ball over and you can’t have multiple penalties,” said EC coach Dominic Daste, whose team committed seven penalties for 74 yards and only amassed 182 yards of total offense. “We give up a pick-six and we had a miscommunication on the other touchdown. Our defense played their butts off. It was pretty emotional in that locker room.
“We all shed some tears in there. It’s hard to swallow.”
Howard’s 62-yard interception return for touchdown pushed the Lions’ lead to 14-0 at the 9:52 mark of the third quarter. Howard stepped in front of Brady McKelheer’s pass down the left side and raced untouched to the end zone.
Eastside Catholic pulled within 14-7 when Chase Hamdan crashed into the end zone for a 1-yard TD run with 3:47 left in the third quarter. The score capped a 16-play, 61-yard drive that consumed 5 minutes, 59 seconds.
It appeared that EC was ready to tie the game at 14-14 after Drew Sanidad returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown with 6:10 left in the game, but the return was wiped off the scoreboard with a what was believed to be illegal block-in-the-back penalty.
“I never got an explanation on that, honestly,” Daste said. “I asked (the officials) several times. It’s tough. Even with that, we still had a chance with two more possessions.”
The first half could not have been worse on Eastside Catholic, which mustered just 39 yards of offense before the break. But Russell also added punts of 62 and 61 yards and pinned the Lions at their 2-yard line and 4-yard line.
Kennewick’s best state finish was second in 1983 when they fell to Bellevue 17-14. Now, they get another crack at the Wolverines 38 years later.
