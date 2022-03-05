Angelo Allegri and Linton Acliese III scored 27 points apiece as the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat Portland State 83-75 Saturday in Cheney.
The 27 points were a career high for Allegri, who hit 6 of 9 three-pointers. He added 13 rebounds. Acliese III also had 11 rebounds.
Ethan Price had 11 points for Eastern Washington (17-14, 11-9 Big Sky), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.
EWU earned the No. 6 seed at the Big Sky tournament in Boise and will play No. 11 seed Northern Arizona on Wednesday.
Softball
• Baylee Klingler, Madison Huskey and Kelley Lynch all homered as the seventh-ranked Washington softball drubbed Houston 10-4 at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas, avenging a loss from Friday. Klingler was 3 for 4 with two runs and three runs batted in. Lynch was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Huskey drove in two runs. Later, the Huskies (14-5) beat UNLV 6-1 as Gabbie Plain scattered seven hits and struck out 13. Olivia Johnson and Angie Yellen each homered for the Huskies.
Baseball
• Yale (2-3) secured an 8-7, 10-inning win over host Washington (6-4) despite Johnny Tincher hitting two homers and driving in five runs for UW.
• Washington State (7-4) lost 8-2 to Wichita State (4-7) at the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic. Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake each hit their first home runs of the season for WSU.
Hockey
• Lucas Ciona scored the winning goal and Thomas Milic made 37 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the host Everett Silvertips 4-3.
Women’s basketball
• McKenzi Williams hit a three-pointer with 45 seconds left to give Seattle U a 52-50 lead, and Barbara Rangel got a big block on the next possession as the Redhawks (11-18, 6-12 WAC) secured a 57-54 win at Chicago State (4-23, 3-15). Courtney Murphy had 17 points for SU, which heads to the WAC tournament in Las Vegas for a game Tuesday.
• Central Washington won its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title in program history with a 57-46 victory over top-seeded Western Washington (20-5) in Lacey. Tournament MVP Samantha Bowman had 12 points and 23 rebounds for the Wildcats (23-7).
• Eastern Washington (9-20, 7-13) is the No. 9 seed for the Big Sky tournament in Boise and will play Northern Colorado (13-15, 9-11), the No. 8 seed, Monday.
Men’s tennis
• Washington won 4-2 at Oregon as top-ranked Clement Chidekh clinched the victory for the Huskies (10-3) in the Pac-12 opener for both teams, rallying from a set down to beat Joshua Charlton in the top singles spot.
Women’s tennis
• For the second day in a row, Washington pulled out a 4-3 road win, beating Arizona. Sarah-Maude Fortin and Nika Zupancic earned the decisive singles victories for the Huskies (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12), who secured their first desert road sweep since 2004.
• Arizona State (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) captured four of five singles matches to complete a come-from-behind, 4-2 victory over Washington State (4-7, 0-1).
