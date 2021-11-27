PULLMAN — Mason Landdeck came off the bench to score 18 of his 24 points in the second half, making four free throws in the final 16 seconds, as Eastern Washington rallied to beat Washington State 76-71 on Saturday.
WSU (5-1) lost to the Eagles for the first time since 1997. The Cougars dropped to 34-3 in games against Eastern played in Pullman.
Standout guard Noah Williams, a graduate of O'Dea High in Seattle, and TJ Bamba did not play for WSU because of neck injuries.
The Eagles (3-3) trailed 40-28 at halftime after shooting 42% overall but making a mere 2 of 10 from beyond the arc. The second half was a different story as EWU shot 50%.
Steele Venters sank a three-pointer coming out of intermission and Rylan Bergersen hit from distance to cap a 10-0 run and get Eastern within 40-38. Landdeck buried a three to put the Eagles on top 48-47 with 12:27 remaining.
The Cougars knotted the score at 65 on a three-pointer by Michael Flowers with 2:49 left to play, but Bergersen answered with a three-point play and EWU stayed in front from there.
Ethan Price had 12 points for the Eagles, while Bergersen and Angelo Allegri scored 10 each.
Tyrell Roberts scored 23 points to pace the Cougars. Flowers added 21 points and nine rebounds.
