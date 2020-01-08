Eastbound lanes on Interstate 90 were closed for about an hour and a half Wednesday afternoon near Snoqualmie Pass after spinouts and collisions.
The lanes were closed around 4 p.m. at milepost 47 near Denny Creek, which is about 5 miles west of the summit of Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The lanes reopened about 5:30 p.m.
WSDOT is warning travelers to drive carefully in winter conditions. Snow and slush remain on the roadway, and the area was seeing snow, which is expected to continue through the weekend.
Chains were required on all eastbound vehicles except those with all-wheel drive, as well as westbound vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Traction tires were required going westbound Wednesday evening. Oversize vehicles were prohibited.
Conditions for the pass can be found on the agency's website.