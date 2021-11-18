BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sophomore Tari Eason came off the bench to score 19 points and grab a career-high 14 rebounds and LSU breezed to an 85-46 victory over McNeese State in nonconference action Thursday night.
Eason sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor and blocked three shots, notching his third double-double of the season for the Tigers (4-0). Darius Days finished with 14 points and 10 boards for his first double-double after posting eight of them last season. Sophomore reserve Eric Gaines pitched in with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Freshman reserve Christian Shumate led the Cowboys (1-3) with 12 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for his first double-double.
LSU made 33 of 74 shots from the floor (44.6%), but hit only 7 of 24 from beyond the arc (29.2%). McNeese made just 17 of 59 shots overall (28.8%), including 4 of 27 from distance (14.8%). The Tigers forced 27 turnovers and led by 42 points in the second half.
LSU has won 26 consecutive regular-season and postseason games against Louisiana schools dating back to a loss to Nicholls in November, 2010.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.