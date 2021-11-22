BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason and Brandon Murray both scored 15 points and LSU breezed to an 83-53 victory over Belmont on Monday night.
Eason sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers (5-0), who have held all five opponents under 60 points this season. Murray hit 5 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers. Xavier Pinson added 14 points, while Efton Reid pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers' foursome combined to make 24 of 36 shots (67%) in the game. LSU led by 13 at halftime and outscored Belmont 47-30 in the second half.
Will Richard led the Bruins (3-2) with 16 points. Ben Sheppard scored 14.
The Tigers had a 42-31 advantage on the boards and outscored the Belmont 50-20 in the paint. LSU shot 54% overall, while holding the Bruins to 32% and had a 21-8 edge in points off turnovers.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.