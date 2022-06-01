BEIJING (AP) — Houses were damaged and rail service partially suspended after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Wednesday in southwestern China's Sichuan province, authorities said.
Three people were seriously injured, state media reported, citing the Ya'an city health commission.
The quake struck at a depth of 17 kilometers in Lushan county about 110 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, the China Earthquake Network Center said.
The Sichuan fire department said some houses had been damaged and more than 1,400 rescuers were headed to the area. The Southwest Railway Authority said some sections of track had been closed, causing delays to passenger trains.
China's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.
