PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:43 a.m, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Bandon, KOIN-TV reported.
In the last three weeks, eight small earthquakes have been recorded in the general area. Most of them were located near the Blanco Fault Zone.
The fault zone is a common place for earthquake swarms. Last December, more than 50 earthquakes rumbled off the coast in that area within 24 hours.
