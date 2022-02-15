Multiple agencies were responding to a fire in Renton early Thursday morning. One person was sent to a local hospital, according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority.
Firefighters responded to the 400 block of South Second Street at 3:36 a.m. and were assisted by Skyway Fire, King County Medics and the Tukwila Fire Department.
Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fire.
The state of the person's injury was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
