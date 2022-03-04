As a parent of two children who have participated in the Head Start program, I understand the power and impact these opportunities can provide families in Washington state. Through early learning, my children accelerated their development in many areas, including building strong social skills, the ability to explain their emotions and mastering fine motor skills like holding a pencil correctly. The added time in the classroom ensured that they were prepared to start kindergarten with a solid foundation, setting them on a path for lifelong learning.
Investing in our children means investing in the future of our state and nation’s workforce. Regardless of their ZIP code, all kids should have access to early education opportunities. Early-childhood education opens the door to a brighter future for all, leading to a better future for America. I urge Washington state legislators to expand access to high quality early-learning programs for children in our state.
Patricia Palomino, Burien
