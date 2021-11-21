List of early winners at the American Music Awards:
Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift
Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat
Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake
Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”
Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West
Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
