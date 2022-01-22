STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Marcellus Earlington tied his season high with 23 points as San Diego beat Pacific 73-65 on Saturday.
Wayne McKinney II had 16 points and six assists for San Diego (11-8, 4-2 West Coast Conference).
Pierre Crockrell II scored a career-high 24 points for the Tigers (5-12, 0-3), who have now lost six straight games. Luke Avdalovic added 15 points. Nick Blake had 13 points. Alphonso Anderson had six points and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
