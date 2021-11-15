The e-commerce mattress maker Casper is being acquired and taken private, less that a year after its public debut, for about $308 million.
Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. spiked 94% to $6.76 at the opening bell Monday.
Durational Capital Management will pay $6.90 per share for Casper's stock.
The New York City company went public in February 2020 and it's had a rough debut.
After being valued as a private company at more than $1 billion, it began selling shares early last year for $14.50, which put its value as a public company at around $575 million. That was close to its peak.
At the close of trading Friday, a share of Casper could be had for $3.55.
On Monday the company, which does have some brick-and-mortar retail locations, posted a $25.3 million loss for the third quarter. It also announced that Emilie Arel, the company's president and chief commercial officer, will take over for Casper co-founder, Philip Krim as CEO.
The deal is expected to close in 2022's first quarter if approved by Casper shareholders.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.