STANFORD, Calif. — In the back of the Stanford Stadium end zone, Jalen McMillan stopped to take a streak-snapping bow.
It didn’t matter that UW quarterback Dylan Morris had thrown for just 126 yards until that moment, or that four previous red zone trips had resulted in frustrating Peyton Henry field goals. It didn’t matter that UW hadn’t won on “The Farm” in 14 years.
On Saturday, Morris made the throw that mattered.
Trailing 13-12 with 21 seconds left, UW’s redshirt freshman quarterback took a shotgun snap, scanned right and released a floater that McMillan hauled in for a 20-yard score. As McMillan sprinted beyond the end zone, turned to the (mostly empty) bleachers and performatively bowed, Morris unfurled a mighty fist pump. Then, wide receiver Giles Jackson took a toss across the goal line for a two-point conversion that sealed the deal.
Washington’s 20-13 win was its first at Stanford since 2007, snapping a six-game losing streak.
The Huskies could have went the conservative route, trusting Henry to hit a fifth field goal in the closing seconds.
Instead, offensive coordinator John Donovan eyed the end zone.
“Touchdown. That was what I thought,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said of the moment he heard the third-and-2 play call through his headset.
Added Morris, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 146 yards and the game-sealing score: “I love it. That’s just the aggressiveness of this team. Offense, defense, the whole team together, we’re aggressive. We’re going to put points on the board.”
Just not as many as they should.
Not when UW produced 230 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry against the worst run defense in the Pac-12 on Saturday night. A week after he picked up his first career touchdown in UW’s comeback win over Arizona, redshirt freshman Cameron Davis burst around the left side for a career-long 22-yard scamper in the first quarter. On the next drive, sixth-year senior Sean McGrew added a 20-yard run of his own. McGrew finished with 114 rushing yards and six yards per carry, while Davis added 99 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per rush.
“It felt great," McGrew said of the time share with Davis. "The plan going into the game was to keep us fresh, rotating us and us tapping our helmet whenever we got tired, so whoever was in there had the freshest legs. As you could tell, it went really well tonight.”
It did, until it didn't.
Eight weeks into an offensively underwhelming 2021 season, this finally looked like the ground attack that Lake has long sought — starring a physically formidable offensive line and waves of versatile and violent running backs.
The problem?
Field goals (usually) don’t win football games.
Nor do failed quarterback sneaks.
UW gained 194 total yards in the first half, but failed to enter the end zone. Consecutive drives of 57, 50 and 81 yards ended in Henry field goals. Another red-zone march in the third quarter yielded the same result.
On third-and-goal from the six-yard line early in the second quarter, Morris scanned the defense, rolled right, stalled, then sailed a pass over the head of wide receiver Rome Odunze. On the following drive, UW faced third-and-2 from the Stanford 15, and Morris gave an awkward option pitch to Davis — who stumbled to the turf for a four-yard loss.
And early in the fourth quarter, that dominant running attack suddenly sputtered. Leading 12-10 and needing just two yards for a first down, the Huskies were stoned on three consecutive plays — two Davis dives that totaled one yard, and a Morris quarterback sneak that was extinguished for no gain and a fourth-down stop.
But when UW’s offense sputtered, its defense answered. In the place of standout inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio — who’s out for the season with an arm injury — second-year freshman Carson Bruener made the most of his first career start, corralling a team-high 15 tackles as well as a third-quarter strip sack recovered by outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls. And in the place of standout outside linebacker Ryan Bowman — who’s out for the season with a shoulder injury, according to a source — true freshman defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi erupted for his first two career sacks.
“I felt as ready as I could be," Bruener said of his first career start, face smudged with faded eye-black. "With our game plan going into this week, we were able to stop the run today, and that’s something we weren’t able to do the previous week. So sticking to our jobs with the game plan that we had helped me be in the right position at the right time.”
Standout Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee — who entered the game with 17 total touchdowns and three interceptions — completed 21 of 32 passes for 194 yards, but also surrendered a pair of interceptions (including a desperation heave that Brendan Radley-Hiles fielded in the final seconds) and lost a fumble on the Bruener sack as well. His favorite target was 6-5 sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek, who recorded six catches for 93 yards (thanks to a trio of 23-yard receptions).
Of equal importance, the Huskies held Stanford to just 71 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry.
But in the second half, UW's otherwise impressive defense produced a pair of crucial penalties. On fourth-and-4 from UW's 41-yard line, outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui jumped offside — extending a drive that would have otherwise ended with a McKee incompletion. Ten plays later, Stanford capped a 16-play, 75-yard siege with a one-yard McKee touchdown plunge to narrow the deficit to 12-10.
And on Stanford's next drive, after Morris' failed quarterback sneak, a defensive holding penalty against cornerback Trent McDuffie again kept the Cardinal on the field. Stanford's Joshua Karty kicked a 43-yard field goal to momentarily go ahead.
But at the end of an eight-play, 67-yard desperation drive — with bowl hopes hanging by a microscopic thread — Morris made the throw that mattered.
“It’s … it’s unreal," Bruener said of the win and the feeling that followed. "I’m still trying to come to terms with everything, what just happened out there and how hard our team fought to come back and win this game, and especially on the last drive with D-Mo (Morris) to Jalen (McMillan) on the touchdown.
When it ended, wide receiver Rome Odunze — who caught six passes for 37 yards — competed a back flip in the middle of the field. McMillan waved goodbye to the 28,014 fans who failed to fill a sparsely attended Stanford Stadium.
In a way, he waved goodbye to a six-game losing streak inside that stadium as well.
