MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis topped Tulane 80-69 on Wednesday night.
DeAndre Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Harris had 14 points for Memphis (13-8, 7-4 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Lester Quinones added 11 points.
Jaylen Forbes had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Green Wave (10-11, 7-5). Jalen Cook added 11 points. Tylan Pope had 10 points.
The Tigers evened the season series against the Green Wave. Tulane defeated Memphis 85-84 on Dec. 29.
