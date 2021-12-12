NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta.
The fine was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations.
It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives.
Durant scored 31 points, including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win.
