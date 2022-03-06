PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn had 27 points as Temple rolled past South Florida 75-47 on Sunday.
Dunn made 9 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.
Zach Hicks had 12 points and seven rebounds for Temple (17-11, 10-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Jahlil White added seven rebounds.
Sam Hines Jr. had 12 points for the Bulls (8-22, 3-15).
The Owls leveled the season series against the Bulls. South Florida defeated Temple 52-49 on Feb. 7.
