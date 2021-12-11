MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 31 points and 12 assists as Florida Gulf Coast beat Robert Morris 85-74 on Saturday night.
Kevin Samuel had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (9-3). Caleb Catto added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Kahliel Spear had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (1-8). Rasheem Dunn added 16 points and seven assists. Enoch Cheeks had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.