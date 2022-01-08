PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Temple to a 78-75 win over East Carolina on Saturday.
Damian Dunn had a career-high 33 points to lead the Owls.
Dunn hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Nick Jourdain had 16 points for Temple (9-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Williams added 10 points, six assists and three blocks. Jahlil White had six rebounds.
Alanzo Frink had 15 points for the Pirates (10-4, 1-1). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Vance Jackson had 12 points.
Tristen Newton, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Pirates, had only 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
