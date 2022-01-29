WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart had 18 points and seven rebounds as Army narrowly beat Lafayette 60-56 on Saturday.
Duhart made a layup with 46 seconds remaining to give Army a 57-56 lead and the Cadets added 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to seal the win. Lafayette had a turnover and two missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Jalen Rucker had 14 points for Army (13-9, 7-3 Patriot League), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Josh Caldwell added 5 points and 11 rebounds. Charlie Peterson had 12 rebounds.
Neal Quinn had 16 points for the Leopards (5-13, 2-5). Jon Brantley added 15 points. Tyrone Perry had six rebounds.
The Black Knights leveled the season series against the Leopards. Lafayette defeated Army 68-54 on Jan. 16.
