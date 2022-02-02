Renton police responding to a two-vehicle collision at Rolling Hills Avenue Southeast and Southeast Puget Drive Tuesday night noticed one driver had a gunshot wound to the chest.
The driver — the sole occupant of that vehicle — was declared dead at the scene, police said. No injuries were reported for the occupants of the other vehicle.
It was not immediately clear whether the collision, gunshot or combination of the two killed the driver.
