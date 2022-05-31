A driver in a black sedan hit the front of Coastal Kitchen in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening, causing structural damage to the restaurant, fire officials said.
The driver was likely in a state of crisis and appears to have crashed into the restaurant intentionally, Seattle police Detective Valerie Carson said.
Fire crews and Seattle police responded to the business on 15th Avenue East around 7 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Officers arrested the driver for a DUI and property damage, Carson said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for a checkup and will be booked into the King County Jail once he's released, Carson added.
The driver was in stable condition and no other injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
Officials closed 15th Avenue East as well as the sidewalk near the restaurant to evaluate the structural damage.
No other information was immediately available.
Staff photographer Dean Rutz contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.