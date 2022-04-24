A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck and killed a man who was walking on the sidewalk in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood Saturday night.
The driver was headed north on 15th Avenue West at a fast speed, according to Seattle police. He passed another car near Gilman Drive West; then he lost control of the car and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the man.
A witness called the police at around 10:48 p.m. The driver stayed at the scene, was checked for signs of impairment and was booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular manslaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.