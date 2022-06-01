Chicago Sky (5-3, 3-0 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference)
College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream host the Chicago Sky.
Atlanta went 6-9 in Eastern Conference action and 4-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dream averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 18.3 from deep.
Chicago went 10-5 in Eastern Conference play and 16-16 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Sky averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Dream: None listed.
Sky: None listed.
