NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for European soccer competitions:
Europa League
Round of 16
First Leg
March 9
Porto (Portugal) vs. Lyon (France)
Real Betis (Spain) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
March 10
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Braga (Portugal) vs. Monaco (France)
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Sevilla (Spain) vs. West Ham (England)
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey)
Leipzig (Germany) vs. Spartak Moscow (Russia)
Second Leg
March 17
Lyon (France) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Real Betis (Spain)
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs. Rangers (Scotland)
Monaco (France) vs. Braga (Portugal)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Atalanta (Italy)
West Ham (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Barcelona (Spain)
Spartak Moscow (Russia) vs. Leipzig (Germany)
___ Europa Conference League
Round of 16
First Leg
March 10
Marseille (France) vs. Basel (Switzerland)
Leicester (England) vs. Rennes (France)
PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Gent (Belgium)
Vitesse (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. LASK (Austria)
Bodø/Glimt (Norway) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)
Second Leg
March 17
Basel (Switzerland) vs. Marseille (France)
Rennes (France) vs. Leicester (England)
Gent (Belgium) vs. PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece)
Roma (Italy) vs. Vitesse (Netherlands)
Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
LASK (Austria) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway)
Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)
