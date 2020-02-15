The Dragons turned the jeers into cheers Saturday afternoon.
Boos from the home crowd at CenturyLink Field rained on the Dragons after a miserable start, one that culminated with Seattle quarterback Brandon Silvers throwing a pick-six — on a 78-yard interception return — that gave the Tampa Bay Vipers a 9-0 lead early in the third quarter.
But suddenly, everything changed. The Dragons hit a long touchdown pass, they scored on a defensive touchdown, made a great goal-line stand, then one final stand. It all added to a 17-9 victory.
And while it might not have been pretty, the 29,172 on hand went home happy after Seattle won the first home game in franchise history, something that seemed improbable until everything changed.
Seattle (1-1) rebounded from a 31-19 season-opening loss to the DC Defenders. Tampa Bay fell to 0-2 and has not scored an offensive touchdown.
It looked for a while like neither team would score. You can argue that it was bad offense, great defense or a combination of both.
What was clear is that yards were hard to come by, particularly in the first half. There were off-target passes, questionable decisions and a flurry of sacks in a scoreless first quarter in which Seattle has 14 yards and one first down. Tampa Bay wasn't much better, and gave the ball away on a terrible interception that was nowhere near a receiver.
It didn't get much better in the second quarter. Seattle, aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty on the Vipers, drove to the Tampa Bay 30 midway through the second quarter, but Ernesto Lacayo missed a 48-yard field goal.
Tampa Bay responded with its best drive, taking a 3-0 lead on Andrew Franks' 36-yard field goal with 2:33 left in the half.
But the Vipers made a big mistake on the kickoff, failing to kick the ball past the Dragons' 20-yard line in the air. That, according to the XFL's unique rules, gave Seattle the ball at the Tampa Bay 45-yard line. But even then, the Dragons did nothing, moving backward after getting one first down.
Seattle had 41 yards of offense in the first half, and only one play longer than eight yards, a 13-yard reception by Keenan Reynolds.
Tampa Bay, playing without starting quarterback Aaron Murray, had 100 yards of offense in the first half and the three points, while playing both Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers at quarterback.
Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers was 5 of 11 for 12 yards in the first half.
Seattle had a much better offensive rhythm to start the second half. But on second-and-10 at the Tampa Bay 25, disaster struck. Silvers' short pass in the flat to tight end Connor Hamlett was badly off target.
Cornerback Tarvarus McFadden picked off the errant pass, returning it 78 yards for a touchdown.
You could sense a groundswell of support for Dragons reserve quarterback B.J. Daniels, but Dragons coach Jim Zorn stuck with Silvers.
That patience was rewarded with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Reynolds, who got behind the Vipers defense.
The Dragons took the lead minutes later when Seattle defensive end Marcell Frazier picked off a screen pass at the Tampa Bay 1, then strolled into the end zone. After a successful tw0-point try from the 5-yard line on a Silvers to Reynolds connection, the Dragons had a 14-9 lead with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay seemed primed to take the lead with a first-and-goal at the Dragons 1 early in the fourth quarter. Seattle stuffed two straight runs, then there was an incompletion. What seemed like a certain field goal from 20 yards out netted nothing when the holder could not handle the snap.
Tampa Bay's last good chance came with 6:55 left when it started a drive at its 2-yard line. The Vipers got to their 48, but were sacked on fourth-and-five with 2:50 left.
Seattle made it 17-9 on Lacayo's 27-yard field goal with 1:02 left.
Tampa Bay, which had no timeouts left, got to the Seattle 18-yard-line. Tampa Bay got into the end zone with four seconds left, but receiver Daniel Williams was called for offesnisve pass interference.
Seconds later, the fans could finally exhale when Kyle Queiro ended the game with an interception in the end zone.