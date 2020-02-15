Dragons defensive end Marcell Frazier had not scored a touchdown since his senior year at Douglas High School in Portland when he was a second-team all-league receiver with 756 receiving yards.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Frazier showed off his good hands on the winning touchdown in the Seattle Dragons' 17-9 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon at CenturyLink Field.
Tampa Bay faced third-and-24 at its 11. Vipers quarterback Quinton Flowers tried to throw a screen pass, but Frazier stepped in front of the receiver, hauled in the ball and needed to go just 1 yard for the score.
After the two-point conversion, the Dragons had a 14-9 lead with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
"The running back gave me a weak chip, and I just jumped and got my hands up, and he threw it right into my hands," said Frazier, who signed a deal with Seahawks in the spring of 2018, but was waived about a month later. "It was a momentum shift, and I think the game turned after that."
Frazier said he was not nervous when the Vipers drove down the field in the final minute, needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the score.
"I felt like the momentum was with us," he said.
Notes
- The Dragons went for a one-point conversion after each of their three touchdowns in the season-opening loss to the Defenders, with each play starting from the opponent's 2-yard-line. They were 1 of 3 on those attempts. Seattle went for two points after each of its touchdowns against the Vipers, going 1 for 2 on plays from the 5-yard line.
- Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent lit the cauldron before the game in a ceremony similar to the raising of the No. 12 flag before Seahawks games. It was fitting that Largent had a role in the Dragons' first home game. Largent began his career with the expansion Seahawks in 1976 and had five catches for 86 yards in the team's first game, at the Kingdome. Throwing passes to him that day 44 years ago was Dragons coach Jim Zorn.