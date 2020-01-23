The corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street is about as close as a person can get to the center of Seattle, and it is there, on Wednesday, that gunfire burst out and eight people were wounded, one of them mortally. This shooting came just hours after another shooting a block away at Westlake Center that left another person dead and a police wounding of a suspect in Belltown during a narcotics operation.
So much violence breaking out during a 24-hour period in the heart of such a vibrant, thriving city is startling. It is also a warning that far more must be done to stop street crime and keep citizens safe everywhere in town.
