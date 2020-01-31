A life changed forever
My son was standing next to the woman who was shot and killed Jan. 22. It has changed his life forever, and his awful experience has also affected us, his work environment and his friends. He is in pain.
This is not the last time that an event like this will happen in Seattle. The mayor, the prosecuting attorney and the City Council all have facilitated the grim environment in Seattle. They hold no one accountable. They overlook the danger to the public and care little about the safety of the citizens by not putting those responsible behind bars, where they belong.
The problem is not drugs, not guns and not crimes. The problem is the people who commit these crimes who are allowed to inhabit the streets of Seattle. They don’t care if they are arrested because they spend little or no time behind bars. Why should they care when our own governing body doesn’t hold them responsible? It is disgusting what Seattle has become because once upon a time, it was safe to walk downtown and it was safe to enjoy Seattle.
Those days are gone.
Karen Steele, Normandy Park
‘Failed leadership’
As one who has worked downtown for decades, I strongly share the concerns of my fellow citizens about crime and safety in downtown Seattle. The recent shootings are emblematic of a crime and safety crisis that extends beyond downtown and infects most Seattle neighborhoods.
That crime and safety has grown into crisis proportions is a statement in many respects about failed leadership of our mayors (past and present), members of the City Council (past and present) and police chiefs (past and present). They unfortunately, it appears, have failed at or neglected fulfilling one of the core purposes of the offices they hold — i.e., implementing and administering crime and safety laws in a manner that best assures the basic safety and security of the populace.
In my view, increased and wiser use of police and other crime deterring resources in downtown and all neighborhoods is essential to defusing the crisis and re-establishing a safe and secure environment for all.
Bruce P. Kriegman, Seattle
System gone awry
As many say, Seattle’s lawlessness crisis reflects failure at the top, including judges.
I am a senior citizen who was assaulted at the corner of Sixth and James while walking home from shopping and waiting to cross the street. Without provocation or warning, a man in front of me turned and knocked my glasses off and me to the ground, giving me a bloody nose. A woman in the adjacent business came to my aid and called the police. When they arrived several minutes later, my assailant had been detained a few blocks away, and I was taken to identify him. I was told I might be called to testify, but the man was voluntarily committed for psychiatric observation.
A few months later, a detective called asking about my injuries. My assailant had in the meantime assaulted several others, including trying to throw someone off a bridge. The detective was audibly frustrated about trying to build a case that would “stick” in court.
Citizens and the police themselves are the victims of a system allowed to go awry. What’s to be done? Policies and those who make them can’t be trusted. Perhaps it’s time to call in the Feds.
James Morgante, Seattle
Acknowledge causes
Third Avenue and Pine Street is my bus stop, and I am grateful I wasn’t there that afternoon. Leaders, letters to editors and interviewees in the news all call for some version of “put more cops on the corner.” More cops, more arrests, more convictions, more incarceration.
Where is an acknowledgment of causes? The opioid crisis (thanks, Big Pharma); the homelessness crisis; unequal recovery from the Great Recession; systemic racism; lack of affordable housing; lack of adequate services for addiction and mental illness; neglect of vulnerable communities, especially children and youth; lack of leadership; lack of political will to pursue effective long-term solutions; lack of compassion and insight.
A city with two of the world’s wealthiest corporations can’t house its residents, care for its afflicted or protect its children. Put a cop on a corner, and despair will move to another corner.
Melinda Mueller, Seattle
Legalization
About 1978, we opened one of the first downtown McDonald’s at Third Avenue and Pine Street. Immediately, the upstairs mezzanine was taken over by prostitutes and pimps. Drug deals were everywhere. Private security was unable to stop it, and there was little city support.
Government restrictions on goods and services of high demand will establish a black market. Shift the point of drug sale to a drugstore and allow safe houses of prostitution.
Jim Ewins, Seattle
‘I am not fearful’
I am retired and live in West Seattle. I go downtown for appointments, or to go to plays or other entertainment events. I know that there are too many people with guns, and that I could easily get caught in some crossfire, but I am not fearful to be in the central downtown area. I always take the bus and have never had any issues either on the bus or on Third Avenue, although I do have to say I no longer wait for a bus there at Third and Pine Street just because there are always so many people hanging out.
I do think that there need to be more services and much more housing for those who are homeless. And somehow, something more has to be done to deal with those who are constantly getting arrested and then released, only to commit more crime.
Carol Finn, Seattle
‘Sustained actions’
Saturday morning, Jan. 25, at Third Avenue and Pine Street: I’m waiting for the “D” bus to Seattle Center. Five King County Sheriff vehicles at the corner. SPD Mobile Precinct vehicle parked across the street from McDonald’s. Two police officers on every corner. Still, two men are getting into one another’s faces about some dispute. What if one of them has a weapon, I wonder? Another man is hassling the three police officers patrolling three abreast down Third. Every store has at least two security officers standing duty.
This security and police presence is clearly unsustainable. The police presence will fade away, as it always does after a few months. The stores may give up and close.
Most any day downtown, I can observe drug deals going down, verbal altercations that inspire fear in passersby, dirty streets. Marijuana is openly consumed without consequence. Why enact laws if there’s no enforcement?
What do I want to happen? Consistent, sustained actions by the Seattle City Council, police and courts. There’s been a climate of fear and rampant unlawfulness downtown for years now, which must change.
Betsy Lewis, Kirkland
Change of plans
There is a retirement party for a close friend in downtown Seattle soon. I was planning on spending one or two nights in a downtown hotel and enjoying the city around the time of the party. Now I am nervous about just going downtown at all in the evening.
Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue
Business community
I work in downtown Seattle, managing an office of about 30 people for a Fortune 1000 company. To me, the solution is straightforward:
Increase law enforcement in the downtown core with a continual local police officer walking the beat. Implement a three-strikes-you-are-out policy to get habitual offenders off the street and into prison. Increase treatment for mental-health and addiction issues and increase affordable housing, to get to the causes and conditions of poverty and crime. Increase Seattle-based business involvement in the local community.
Never once have I been approached by the city to get involved in these types of local issues. My team is deeply involved in the local community with the Assistance League, Summer Search and local shelters. The city should hire outreach teams to court the support of local businesses.
Robert Breynaert, Sammamish
Video surveillance
The mayor and the City Council should allow the Seattle Police Department to connect directly to, view and search video cameras installed by private businesses downtown. Ideally, city leadership would also build a network of video cameras in public spaces such as streets and sidewalks in the downtown area. Direct access to video would allow SPD’s real-time crime center (RTCC) to view, record and then prosecute all manner of crimes in this area.
Present city ordinances restrict SPD from connecting to any live video cameras. Therefore, only the most serious crimes — such as a mass shooting — are investigated because detectives must go door-to-door to businesses and ask to download their video and then laboriously view it to find perpetrators.
Privacy is a concern. The city must restrict SPD from using the video to monitor protesters and other free speech, as well as residents going about their daily business.
Having access to such real-time video allows the RTCC to immediately direct police officers to drug deals, robbery, shoplifting and similar crimes as they are happening. The crisis intervention unit could be directed to help those injecting drugs or others clearly in need of help, again, as the incidents happen.
Bill Schrier, Seattle, chief technology officer for the City of Seattle, 2003-2012, and interim chief information officer of the Seattle Police Department, 2015-2016
Disillusioned retirees
Seattle has been my beloved city for more than 40 years.
Three years ago, after many years as residents of Queen Anne, my husband and I downsized and moved to the downtown corridor, not far from Third and Pine. We thought we wanted to be part of what we then believed was a vibrant downtown neighborhood.
After almost four years, I deeply regret our move. First, because of Seattle’s developer-driven uncontrolled growth and abysmal city planning with its associated traffic nightmare. Secondly, because of the sad and pervasive homeless/mental-health/drug epidemic. And now, this recent spate of abhorrent gun violence and terrible loss of life.
Last Sunday, for the first time since the frightening eruption of Jan. 22, I dared to venture out and walk my neighborhood. This is not the city I have loved for so long. The police presence we now have gives the anguished feel of a city under siege — which it is. This will, in all likelihood, be visible only temporarily; we will get back to business and life as usual and move on. But I believe our city’s cancer will remain, waiting to boil over again.
I weep for our city.
Cynthia Todd, Seattle
New York felt safer
I recently moved back to Seattle after 10 years in Manhattan and Brooklyn. I live on First Hill and walk to my office at Fourth and Pike via Freeway Park every day. In the year that I’ve been back, I’ve had more uncomfortable experiences in Seattle than I had in 10 years of living in New York. I’ve seen people shooting up on the street in broad daylight; have walked across the street countless times to avoid people who are either extremely high or mentally ill (or, likely, both); have seen people stealing from downtown businesses and being chased by employees; and now, of course, have experienced three shootings within a block of my office.
Downtown Seattle should be a safe place for workers, those who live here and for tourists. It’s time to clean up Third Avenue, and we should not turn a blind eye to the drug use and petty crime taking place throughout downtown. Failure to do so should result in a change in city leadership.
John Line, Seattle
‘City is decaying’
I have lived downtown since 2003. I can’t tell you how sad I am that our once beautiful city is decaying, especially the downtown retail core. I walk to work on First Hill and have learned to coordinate my walk so I avoid certain areas. Those areas seem to be expanding.
Our elected officials need to remind themselves that they work for us, and one of their duties is to provide a safe city. They also need to listen when their constituents share their concerns.
I appreciate the extra police presence downtown that has been added since the shootings, but this won’t solve the problem. The criminals will just go elsewhere. Also, we need to send a message to these thugs that if they are charged with a crime they will be punished to the full extent of the law, and hopefully they will realize that committing crimes has consequences. I would like to see some of these folks assigned to cleaning up the increasing amounts of trash seen throughout our city, not just downtown.
My husband and I have just about had enough and are considering moving out of Seattle. However, I am willing to see what actions will come forth in the near future.
Karla Litzenberger, Seattle
Deterioration
I used to work for Washington Mutual before it changed hands. Twenty-five-plus years ago, the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street was a questionable place to go. Since that time, I’ve continued to see my dentist, who is half a block from Third and Pine. During this time, I’ve seen the deterioration of the neighborhood and find myself rushing to my appointment after parking, as I don’t feel very safe.
When my dentist retires, I will no longer go downtown for any services.
Lisa O’Brien, Kenmore
‘I don’t feel safe’
I used to love Seattle. Now I grieve over it. Sure, cities change, people change. Change isn’t bad by definition. Seattle hasn’t just changed; it’s lost its soul. The leaders are incompetent and indifferent to the mess they see every day.
When I was 13, no one worried about my bus rides to downtown Seattle. I grew up in Seattle’s Greenwood district. My mom worked in Seattle. After school I would take the bus to visit her so we could have dinner together. Neither of us worried about walking the downtown streets.
Now I live in Issaquah. Most weeks I take the bus to meet my friends at the FareStart restaurant. I used to take a leisurely walk to the restaurant visiting shops along the way. Now I get off the bus at Fourth and Pike. I don’t feel safe. I rush to the restaurant. Even so, I can’t avoid the people lying on the sidewalk and some in alleys defecating just a few feet from the sidewalk. I’ve been shoved and screamed at. I duck and keep moving. I haven’t been shot. I’ve been lucky.
Mark Bowman, Issaquah
‘I no longer feel very secure’
I have lived in the Seattle area since 1977, and my grandparents lived here when I was young. I used to like going downtown for work and pleasure. I used to be proud of Seattle’s vibrant downtown retail presence, an unusual sign of urban strength.
I still go downtown occasionally for business, and I like going to productions at ACT Theatre, Benaroya Hall and the 5th Avenue Theatre. But I no longer feel very secure walking the streets, day or night.
Increasingly, downtown Seattle reminds me of the spooky, scary Manhattan of the late ’80s and early ’90s.
I don’t know how the city of Seattle should fix this current situation. But I’m certain that unless it is fixed, Seattle is on its way to a future that few people would welcome.
Richard Buck, Seattle
‘Arrest, prosecute and jail’
My husband and I have lived on the Eastside for 43 years. Between 1977 and 2010, we used to come into Seattle quite a bit, enjoying a variety of activities. For years, we also stayed at The Inn at the Market twice a year to play tourist for a couple of days. We stopped coming into Seattle five years ago due to the increasing amount of aggressive homeless out on the downtown streets. In light of the recent shootings, we would feel even more unsafe downtown and will not be venturing back into Seattle.
Seattle’s leadership (mayor, City Council, city attorney, police chief) need to stop enabling the current open-air, 24/7 drug party and crime-fest. For starters, arrest, prosecute and jail criminals. And, clearly, many on the street need proven, effective drug rehab and mental-health programs.
Debra MacDonald, Woodinville
‘Unpleasant, depressing and unnerving’
I moved to Seattle 30 years ago from Los Angeles and loved the vibrant arts culture, the bustling downtown and quality of life for those of us who were modestly-incomed creatives. I used to shop for groceries at Pike Place Market.
Now, retired, I live just a mile east of Pioneer Square. The bus downtown stops right across the street, but I find I avoid downtown as much as possible. I bought a Seattle Art Museum membership thinking it would be great to be able to stop in whenever I had a little free time downtown and used it exactly once. I would much rather drive to an outlying area to dine or shop.
The areas around Pioneer Square, Pike Place and Westlake, and especially along Third, populated with armed drug dealers and their clients, no longer feel safe to me as a slow-moving senior. I have been verbally abused by seemingly mentally ill-people on the street and on the bus. Much of downtown, and the bus stops, are dirty and reek of excrement.
It is an unpleasant, depressing and unnerving experience to subject myself to the downtown environment.
Roberta Gregory, Seattle
‘Break up the concentration of pathology’
I walk to work from South Lake Union to Pioneer Square, and will now avoid Third Avenue north of Union Street. Even before the shootings, Third Avenue felt chaotic and dangerous. It was not a place to meet anyone’s eyes.
It’s hard to imagine that a greater police presence on the sidewalks would not transform this area. The drug market and pedestrian hassling zone might move elsewhere, but that would be easily observed and remedied. The goal should be to break up the concentration of pathology. It depends on transportation hubs and tourist zones, so these should be kept safe.
Paul Hill, Seattle
‘Beyond policing’
While I agree wholeheartedly with the sentiments of all who have made rational observations and pleas for a new criminal justice system and a more effective process for cleaning up the heart of downtown, I would like to add another perspective. Having watched responses — and advances of other big cities dealing with gang and other violence — I believe the problem extends way beyond policing and public safety. As long as we allow young people, especially young people of color, to be subjected to less than quality educations that are realistically geared toward job opportunities, and they have more access to firearms, we are not going to solve this problem. It is horrific to watch the violence downtown but equally discomforting to see lives being tossed aside for lack of more productive opportunities.
There are many ways to address our public-safety problems, but until we have a more realistic view of what it is that causes the kind of rage we witnessed last week, I worry we will be spending time and money that will not lead to effective solutions.
Victoria Kaplan, Seattle
Harmless — or not?
I worked in a building on Fifth Avenue in recent years. I have served lunch as a volunteer at Union Gospel Mission a few times. That experience showed me a side of the homeless and the down on their luck that most people who work or shop downtown don’t see — the normal, human side. But I have also seen the danger posed by people walking the streets drunk, high on meth, or mentally ill, ranting at people walking by them or at something or someone only they can see or hear. Most of them are harmless, but who can tell, really.
And it’s the doubt about this question that makes downtown Seattle uncomfortable enough to avoid. The shootings in broad daylight this week raised that discomfort to a whole new level. Street crime really is out of control. The revolving door that is the Seattle criminal justice system needs serious reform. Repeat offenders, particularly those who have committed violent crimes, need to be off the streets. Those who are in illegal possession of guns need to receive the maximum penalty the law allows, without exception.
The current situation can’t continue.
John Harrington, Redmond
Predictable, preventable
I have lived downtown for seven years, walking at least 5 miles per day, four or more days per week. I was walking to meet friends for dinner the night of the shooting, and arrived at the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street as firetrucks and police were arriving. I had avoided going through Belltown because of the earlier shooting there. It could easily have been me lying on the pavement.
This shooting wasn’t the result of an unprecedented terrorist attack or an unpredictable mental breakdown — it was entirely predictable and preventable. Our city will not be safe if the same people are allowed to terrorize us with little expectation of consequences. Under the guise of social justice, we are allowing the same people to repeatedly commit assaults and robbery. Their apprehension only becomes a priority after they kill or seriously injure someone.
We need more police on the streets of downtown Seattle, but this is a failure of the city attorney and the King County prosecutor. Our mayor and City Council members must make it their No. 1 priority to return our streets to safety.
Karen Gielen, Seattle
Secure public-transport hubs
The downtown area must be secured, particularly the spaces around our public-transportation hubs.
My wife and I rode the light rail from the airport to Westlake station at 11 p.m. and exited in the dark at Third and Pine. Coming out the door, we found ourselves in the middle of a drug deal, and it was a frightening experience. We crossed the street as quickly as the traffic light allowed. Fortunately, there were some construction workers on the north side of Pine, which helped restore some sense of security, but there were no security or police within sight. A bus came quickly, and we jumped on feeling relieved that we had avoided a threatening situation.
Tim Washburn, Seattle
‘Dysfunctional’
My husband and I are long retired and have been considering moving into one of the lovely retirement communities on Capitol Hill. We love the cultural opportunities available in Seattle and would be able to walk to the theater, Benaroya Hall, Town Hall and others. But we are put off greatly by the crime in Seattle.
Our son works retail downtown. His small store was robbed three times in one week, with no response from the police. He was jumped while bicycle commuting. We recently returned from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where we saw not one homeless camp and only two beggars. No police roaming the streets, and we were safe walking around. Seattle is such a dysfunctional city. Right now we cannot see living there.
Bobbie May, Redmond
‘Liberal doesn’t mean we turn away …’
Liberal doesn’t mean we let anything happen. Liberal doesn’t mean anybody can do anything they want to. Liberal doesn’t mean we turn away from a situation that requires clear-eyed enforcement of the law.
I work in an office building on Third Avenue, two blocks from the shootings. It used to be just unpleasant to walk down Third, now it’s unsafe. We watch police action occur on a daily basis. From our windows we watch the police deal with impossible situations every day with patience. There are too many people who are in real trouble along that whole corridor — unsafe for themselves and increasingly unsafe for all. I feel like the police are doing their job, it’s the courts and sentencing and jails that keep recirculating offenders.
We can’t pour more money on this problem until enforcement gets some backing from sentencing and the courts, and there are alternative and clear-eyed treatment options for repeat offenders. The revolving door has become dangerous. We are abandoning our city.
Kas Kinkead, Seattle