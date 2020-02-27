Re: “Where is urgency with downtown safety?” [Feb. 27, Opinion]:
I totally agree with the editorial. Our homelessness problem, which in my opinion is really a drug-addiction and mental-health crisis, is out of control, and the city of Seattle is not taking meaningful action.
I was really excited to attend the Northwest Flower and Garden Show with a longtime friend. Outside of the Washington State Convention Center, right on Pike Street, we were confronted with a pile of filth including human feces and an old paper plate with dog food on it. Later, we ate lunch nearby. When we came out from lunch, there was a young man, maybe in his 20s, passed out on the sidewalk next to a garbage can, again right at Pike Street and Seventh Avenue.
We have lost our city. No one will schedule events in our convention center if this is what visitors to our once great city see. My friend could not wait to get back to the Eastside. That was my last trip downtown.
Where is our leadership?
Diane Lander, Seattle