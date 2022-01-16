BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Dorsey had 12 points off the bench to lead Navy to a 72-65 win over Boston University on Sunday.
Jaylen Walker had 11 points for the Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot League), who won for a fourth straight time on the road.
Sukhmail Mathon scored a career-high 24 points and had 14 rebounds for the Terriers (11-8, 2-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts scored 11. Javante McCoy, whose 18 points per game entering the contest led the Terriers, scored eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.
The Midshipmen improved to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Navy defeated Boston University 83-71 on Jan. 4.
