LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canadian defender Doneil Henry agreed to a contract with Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC on Friday.
The 28-year-old has made 42 appearances for Canada's national team, which is on the verge of earning its first World Cup trip since 1986.
He debuted with Toronto in 2010, stayed through 2014, then spent time with West Ham, Blackburn and Horsens. He returned to MLS with Vancouver in 2018-19, then spent the past two years with South Korea's Suwon Bluewings.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.