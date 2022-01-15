STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60 on Saturday.
Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points, and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), which won its ninth straight and remained the only undefeated team in league play. The Cyclones won both games in their first week as a top-10 team since 2002.
Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State (6-8, 1-4). Lauren Fields, who came in averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls, scored 10 on 4-for-15 shooting.
Iowa State led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter. Kane, a forward who had averaged 8.1 points per game this season, scored seven in the first seven minutes. The Cyclones held Oklahoma State to 4-for-19 shooting in the period.
Donarski scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Cyclones take a 43-27 lead at the break, and Iowa State remained in control throughout the second half.
Iowa State: The Cyclones got off to a hot start offensively, then played solid defense in the second half to remain in control.
Oklahoma State: The poor start doomed the Cowgirls. They had some bright moments, but they couldn't sustain anything long enough to cut into the big deficit.
Iowa State: At Baylor on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State: Hosts Texas on Wednesday.
