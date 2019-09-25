David Brooks’ column “A history of the Warren presidency” reveals what a “moderate” stance means in today’s world.
While the Republican Party followed its course toward its natural conclusion, a miasma of racism and corporate corruption, Brooks aims to paint anybody who puts forth a modicum of structural reform as merely the flip side. We must fill in the details since Brooks is primarily interested in scaring us, but it’s clear that business must continue to call all the shots and the “free market” must decide who gets education and of what sort. The climate may decide to heal itself. Also, importantly, unlike the rest of the western world, the U.S. simply can’t afford health care for its people.
But Brooks is providing just a taste of what we can expect in the future. The wholesale sliming, with the help of the trolls of St. Petersburg, of every reform as radical (although commonplace throughout the world) will be the norm. Some might call Brooks’ stance moderate. I’d characterize it as disingenuous and defeatist.
It certainly makes a mockery of the can-do attitude that America in theory used to epitomize.
Douglas Schuler, Seattle