CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and turned it into a game-winning layup with 12 seconds left to lift Southern Illinois to a 62-59 win over Alcorn State Monday night.
Jones pulled the Salukis within two points by hitting the second of two free throws, then got them even with a layup with :14 left.
Alcorn State missed and chance to retake the lead from the free throw line and Illinois State's J.D. Muila missed two free throws with :13 left, but Jones grabbed the offensive rebound and scored. Jones drew a foul and added a free throw to set the final margin.
Marcus Domask scored 24 points and Jones finished with 21 for the Salukis (3-3). Muila had seven rebounds.
Lenell Henry had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to five games. Dominic Brewton added 10 points and six rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
