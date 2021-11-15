NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45.
KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion.
CoreSite Realty Corp., up $5.92 to $172.51.
American Tower is buying the data center owner for $10.1 billion.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $16.15 to $129.23.
Activist investor Mantle Ridge reportedly plans to push the discount retailer to take measures to increase its stock value.
AECOM, up $1.89 to $72.66.
The provider of technical and management-support services gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Splunk Inc., down $30.44 to $137.38.
The software company named Graham Smith as interim CEO to replace Doug Merritt, who is stepping down.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $10.23 to $177.60.
The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games said its Private Division bought video game developer Roll7.
Chevron Corp., up $2.59 to $116.82.
U.S. crude oil prices edged higher and helped most energy stocks make gains.
Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $1.19 to $58.40.
The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains is buying Firehouse Subs for $1 billion.
