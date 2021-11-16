BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Northeastern held off Boston University for a 49-48 victory on Tuesday night.
Doherty's dunk gave Northeastern (1-2) a 49-41 lead with 2:34 remaining. Boston University scored the last seven points of the game but didn't get a final shot off before time expired.
Walter Whyte had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (1-2). Javante McCoy added 11 points.
