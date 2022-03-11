NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Meta Platforms Inc., down $7.60 to $187.61.
British and European regulators have threatened to crack down on an agreement between Google and Facebook's owner for online display advertising.
Pfizer Inc., up $1.07 to $50.27.
The drug developer completed its buyout of Arena Pharmaceuticals.
FedEx Corp., down $6.10 to $213.18.
The package delivery service said Richard W. Smith will replace retiring Donald F. Colleran as president and CEO of FedEx Express.
DocuSign Inc., down $18.87 to $75.01.
The provider of electronic signature technology gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Pearson Plc., up $1.54 to $10.23.
Apollo is reportedly considering buying the education and publishing company.
Applied Materials Inc., down $1.33 to $123.64
The maker of chipmaking equipment increased its dividend and announced a $6 billion stock buyback plan.
Zumiez Inc., down $3 to $40.07.
The clothing retailer's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., down $1.34 to $11.41.
The Tex-Mex fast food chain declined to give a financial forecast for the year.
