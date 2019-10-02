PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A doctor who says he discovered that his donated sperm was used to father at least 17 children in violation of an agreement that allowed for the creation of no more than five children has filed a $5.25 million lawsuit against Oregon Health & Science University.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Bryce Cleary believes it’s possible that he has many more offspring from his sperm donations 30 years ago.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday says Cleary, who lives in Corvallis, also has learned that at least two of the offspring have attended the same schools as the children he raised with his wife.
The lawsuit says that means OHSU’s fertility clinic also breached another promise that all of the children be born to mothers living outside Oregon.
An OHSU spokeswoman said Wednesday: “OHSU treats any allegation of misconduct with the gravity it deserves.”
