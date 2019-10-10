Fact: Most people hang their artwork and mirrors too high to create an aesthetically pleasing look.
In reality, the items on your wall should be displayed in relationship to the furniture or object below it. Hanging artwork or mirrors so the centerline falls within the range of 54 to 57 inches above the floor often works best.
Let's reflect on these pro tips for your mirrors and other wall hangings.
DO:
• Substitute artwork for mirrors along long walls and hallways.
• Hang identical abstract pieces of art in a series.
• Use classic or black-and-white prints to create interest.
• Add mirrors in a windowless space to help give the illusion of windows.
• Consider telling a color story through the use of mirrors and artwork.
DON'T:
• Forget to pay attention to what objects are reflected in mirrors.
• Hang artwork or mirrors that are too small, as it will visually clutter a space.
• Forget to add pops of color into a room through the use of artwork.
• Overlook the opportunity to create vignettes with hung artwork and mirrors.
• Be afraid to frame travel prints captured during that favorite vacation, or even children's artwork.
