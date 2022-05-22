AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moussa Djitte scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Austin FC rallied for a 2-2 draw with Orlando City on Sunday.
Ercan Kara scored two minutes into the match and Ruan found the net in the 22nd minute as Orlando City (6-4-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
Sebastian Driussi got Austin (7-3-3) on the scoreboard with a penalty-kick goal in the 63rd minute.
Austin outshot Orlando 15-8 but had one less shot on goal.
Austin remained in second place in the Western Conference, two points behind LAFC.
Brad Stuver saved four of the six shots he faced for Austin. Pedro Gallese made three saves for Orlando.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.