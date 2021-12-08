MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had a career-high 35 points as Idaho beat South Dakota State 98-84 on Wednesday night.
Dixon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and went 16 for 16 from the foul line. He added eight assists.
Rashad Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for Idaho (2-7), which broke its six-game losing streak. Trevante Anderson added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Tanner Christensen had 14 points.
Baylor Scheierman scored a season-high 22 points and had 14 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (8-3). Noah Freidel added 15 points. Douglas Wilson had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
