MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday.
Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Weber State totaled 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Koby McEwen had 22 points for the Wildcats (18-8, 11-4). Jamison Overton added 17 points. Dillon Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.