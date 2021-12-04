ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 16 points to lead five Dixie State players in double figures as the Trailblazers easily defeated Saint Katherine College 97-65 on Saturday night.
Cameron Gooden added 14 points for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter chipped in 13, Frank Staine scored 11 and Andre Mulibea had 11. Leter also had seven rebounds.
Tavon Tarpley had 18 points and six rebounds for the Firebirds. Kody Clouet added 11 points. Javier Gallardo had 10 points.
